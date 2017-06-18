Darren Coggan Live in the studio

Brilliant singer/songwriter Darren Coggan joins us in the studio to play tracks off his amazing new album Wide Horizon plus talks to us about his career and his outstanding tribute shows to Cat Stevens and James Taylor
Advertisement
Advertisement
ON AIR NOW
05:00 - 09:00
ON AIR NEXT
09:00 - 10:00
10:00 - 11:00
Brilliant singer/songwriter Darren Coggan joins us in the studio to play tracks off his amazing new album Wide Horizon plus talks to us about his career and his outstanding tribute shows to Cat Stevens and James Taylor