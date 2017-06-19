Grumpy old men not so grumpy

Men of a certain age are quick to be branded grumpy and old.

But according to a new study, we might have been getting this wrong all of this time.

Male Baby Boomers are the most optimistic Australians, while female Gen Ys are the most pessimistic.

Day to day issues like health, cost of living, relationships and work-life balance are more important drivers of optimism than terrorism, global warming, and climate change, according to a study by Australian Unity.

Kayley and Nick spoke with Laura Jennings from Australian Unity, who said that there are more than a million more optimistic men than women.