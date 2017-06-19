The dying role of the Court Artist

Why do we still use court artists, and what’s the job really like?

Given photography has never been easier thanks to mobile phones, you’d be forgiven for wondering why artists still turn up with their pencils and sketch pads.

Interested to find out, John & Garry tracked down Glenda Brigham, who has been a court artist for almost 20 years, now working for Channel 10 and occasionally Network Seven.

Glenda has some fascinating stories. She covered the Melbourne gangland wars in court, and depicted the Moran family, Carl Williams, and more.

To hear more about Glenda’s long career with the paint brush, stream her fascinating chat with John & Garry via the player above.