The subtle techniques stores use to stop us from stealing

Coles and Woolworths are considering giving self service checkouts new human voices, in a bid to reduce shop lifting.

Apparently hundreds of shoppers can’t resist the temptation to put expensive apples through the self-serve checkout as lower priced fruit…so the theory goes we are less likely to steal if the checkouts are given more “human” qualities.

Bri Williams is a behavioural specialist at People Patterns, and the author of ‘The how of Habits’.

She says people feel like their theft is a victim less crime, if they don’t have to make eye contact with a human cashier. Stores combat the urge by customers to do the wrong thing by placing security at the front and center of the store, according to Bri.

