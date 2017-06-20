How can Aussie councils become more pet friendly?

We know that dogs are a man’s best friend, but according to Bondi Vet Dr Chris Brown, local councils aren’t treating them as such.

Pets provide a wide range of health benefits to humans. They make us happier, physically and mentally healthier, and they’re treasured members of the family.

But pet ownership is trending downwards, and experts are worried that fewer dogs, cats, cockatoos and rabbits will have a negative effect on on community health.

What can councils do to keep Australia pet friendly?

