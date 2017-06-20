Marathon success – it’s in your head



Former NRL Player turned Ultra-Endurance Runner Ben Lucas shares his top three tips on how to mentally prepare yourself for a marathon…



1. Start training early

When Ben trained 100 non-runners for their first 42km marathon, the team started training 9 months early. By starting well ahead of race day, you can ease some of the mental pressure and achieve slow, sustainable fitness.



2. Follow your training program closely

Most running programs are designed to help you maximise performance without becoming injured or burning out. Ben suggests not adding more than 10% capacity to your running schedule per week. For example, if you are comfortable running 10kms, the following week, you should aim for a maximum of 11kms to avoid injury and avoid pushing your body too far.



3. Visualise yourself crossing the finish line

Successful athletes do not focus on the bad days and they can visualise achieving their goals. On race day, you’re one step closer if you’ve adequately prepared your body. Then, crossing the finish line comes down to your mental toughness. Say goodbye to negative thoughts and instead, visualise yourself crossing the finish line.



Connect with Ben: flowathletic.com.au

