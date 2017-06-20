The delights of river cruising in Europe

Those magical fairytale castles really do exist!

When you experience a European river cruise with APT you’ll be stunned by the beauty of the landscape. Villages and towns dotted with castles and greenery will delight every visitor.

Tim Webster speaks to Nikki Jay Peltier from sponsor Flight Centre to tell us all about river cruises in Europe and the great deals now available and Leigh-Ann Pow from International Traveller talks about the best castles to visit.

Pictured is romantic Lichtenstein Castle with fancy decorated towers sitting on a rock in black forest, Wurttemberg, Germany.