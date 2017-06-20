What’s best self-defence method?

Australian Senator David Leyonhjelm has sparked a debate in this country by pushing for a change in the law that would allow civilians to carry mace and tasers to protect themselves when they’re out and about…

Currently, the only state that allows mace is Western Australia and even then only in very limited circumstances… No state or territory allows us to carry tasers.

John Gill is a man worth talking to about this… he is the current world self-defence champion, with almost 4 decades experience.

John is currently in Las Vegas, training for the world defence championships on next weekend… hoping for his 14th title. His self-defence philosophy is not about fighting, John says to get the attacker into a position where they can run away.

Listen in to the podcast to hear more John’s self-defence philosophy