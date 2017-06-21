How much water is too much?

How much water should we be drinking?

Everyone is drinking more water, obviously it is good for us but can we have too much of a good thing?

John and Garry talk with Pennie Taylor, a scientist and research dietician with the CSIRO… who says yes…we CAN take on too much water…

There’s a formula supposedly used to determine how much we should be drinking…

Step 1: Take your weight (in lbs) and divide it by 2.2

Step 2: Multiply that number by your age.

Step 3: Divide that sum by 28.3.

Step 4: Your total is how many ounces of water you should drink each day.

Divide that number by eight to see your result in cups.

Listen in to the podcast to hear if the formula works…