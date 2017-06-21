How to save money ahead of price hikes?

How many of us can understand the current debate about energy prices in Australia?

Most of the big energy retailers are putting up their prices but ordinary consumers have no idea why (other than because they can). And we’re being warned: this will result in much higher bills, especially during winter.

John and Garry spoke with Tim Wolfenden to make some sense of all this noise. Tim is the managing director of the Energy Bill Doctor, who says one tip for saving money can be to insulate for drafts – use a towel or blanket to block the wind through doors or windows.

Listen to the podcast to hear more of Tim’s amazing tips on how to reduce your energy bill this Winter.