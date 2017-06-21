Saving more than ever before

It’s the story of everyone’s January: this new year, you’re going to kick the booze, kick the bad food, kick butt in the gym…

And you do, for a time- sometimes the rest of the year and beyond, other times not so much.

Many people have a similar approach to the start of the financial year, setting new goals for their money. And if your goal is to save, Jason Andriessen from sponsor StatePlus has some advice to make sure this resolution doesn’t go the same way as your January ones.

Start the year right– For many, the new financial year is marked by a welcome tax refund. Jason rightly points out this is an opportunity to start saving from the get-go!

Pay yourself first – As Jason says “the easiest money to save is the money you haven’t spent yet”. If you want to save, you have to make putting aside money at least some kind of priority. Automatic transfers to a savings account are one way, so too is salary sacrificing- automatically sending some of your paycheck towards super. Make sure you plan and use this responsibly though as often you won’t able to access what you put away through these methods.

Be smart with your cards- You may think the most sensible financial decision is to use your credit cards as little as possible. But Jason says that the pressure created from debt may actually be a good tool to be disciplined. Just make sure you are your credit card’s master and not the other way around.

Know where you’re going – Nothing beats planning. Set a saving goal, visualise and know the steps to get there.

Dealing with debt – If you do have some debt to deal with, start with the smallest debt you have. Psychologically, it will give you confidence and momentum to help tackle the bigger ones.

Budget better- If you’re not the best at budgeting, there are some great tools available right at your fingertips. Have a listen to the podcast to learn some of Jason’s top apps to help you budget.

