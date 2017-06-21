How to beat weekend weight gain

Hands up if your pants have felt a little tight after an indulgent weekend? Do you eat well and exercise regularly Monday to Friday, then let loose on the weekend?

Weekends are a time to relax, but some of us relax our eating and exercise habits a little too much and it can lead to gradual weight gain. But it’s not all bad news…

Dietitian and Editor of Healthy Food Guide Magazine Brooke Longfield shares some surprising weekend weight gain traps and reveals how to get the most kicks, for the least kilos.

healthyfoodguide.com.au