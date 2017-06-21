Why Dick Smith donated two houses to The Salvos

Legendary Aussie businessman Dick Smith has donated two houses to the Salvation Army, one in Griffith and one in Broken Hill.

The Salvos offer accommodation for people on a temporary 6 to 12-month basis until they can get back on their feet, and the two houses donated by Dick will provide shelter for families in need.

Over the years, Dick Smith has donated more than $7 million to the Salvation Army, and more than $60 million to a broad range of charities.

He’s calling on wealthy Australians to take a leaf out of his book and donate a house or two to the Salvos.

Dick Smith chats with Kayley and Nick and explains why he chooses to public announce his extraordinary acts of philanthropy.

Visit salvos.org.au if you wish to donate to The Red Shield Appeal.