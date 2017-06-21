Why is there a “National Selfie” day?

Today is National Selfie day, sparking some to suggest we may be a bunch of narcissistic tossers, are you a selfie taker?

The debate was feverish at Talking Lifestyle HQ with some suggesting selfie’s are not just about oneself but also a way to get a great photo with friends and family without having to ask a stranger to take the photo.

Research by Aldi Mobile has found that Australians are taking more than 50 million photos of themselves every week,

Jacqui Manning is The Friendly Psychologist who chats with John and Garry about why we seem to be a self-obsessed bunch.

Listen in to hear more about our selfie culture, including what 50% of smartphone users do with their phones every day!