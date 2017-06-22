Can you make good dinners for under $10?

How much are you spending on preparing evening meals for the family? With fresh fruit and vegetable prices on the rise, putting dinner on the table can be a very expensive business.

John and Garry wanted to know if you can feed a family a tasty, nutritious meal for less than 10 dollars.

Sam Jockel has published an on-line recipe book, TEN RECIPES FOR 10 DOLLARS, and she’s got more than 150 thousand Facebook fans, she also runs the aldi mum blog.

Sam says “I love ALDI so much I started this page…I realise there are those who have an obsessive love for ALDI and those who are yet to understand its magic… I am writing to unite us ALDI lovers and educate those who are yet to love ALDI”.

Listen to the podcast to hear her awesome tips for yummy meals under $10.00