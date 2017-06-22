Does your workplace, school, or sporting club have a defibrillator?

Sue Buckman experienced the heartache of losing a child when her son Stephen, 19, died from sudden cardiac arrest while he was at footy training.

If Stephen’s football club had a defibrillator on site, there’s every chance he would have survived.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) is a condition which causes the heart to suddenly and unexpectedly stop beating. The brain and vital organs are deprived of oxygen, causing the victim to collapse. SCA usually results in death if not treated within minutes.

A defibrillator is a device which delivers a sudden shock of electricity to the heart and jolts it back to a regular rhythm. A defibrillator is the only way to treat the onset of SCA.

Stephen’s tragic death prompted Sue to set up Defib For Life, whose mission is to have defibrillators in every Corporate Office, Government Building, School, Sporting Complex, Industrial Facility, Health Club and Community Facility.

