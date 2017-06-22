Is branding behind your purchasing decisions?

How does a brand presence in the media influence consumers?

In the news this week it was reported that KFC has decided to trial a home delivery service, many other companies are delivering food to our homes, so KFC has decided to give it a go.

Will we, the consumers, be prepared to give KFC home delivery a go?

Barry Urqhart is the managing director of Market Focus who says 93% think that they no longer believe or directly respond to advertising… so if a brand is frequently appearing in the media, instead of just ads, this is great news for them.

Listen in to hear more about the influence of branding?