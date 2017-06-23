Are you travelling to Memphis to remember the King?

One of the greatest cultural icons of the 20th8 century left the building, at the age of 42 on the afternoon of Tuesday 16th of August 1977. The King, Elvis Presley, died 40 years ago this year.

Tens of thousands turned out to view the body and President Jimmy Carter released a statement, praising Elvis as a man who had permanently changed the face of American culture.

No surprise that plans are well advanced to mark the anniversary of the KING’s death…

Milton Howery is the communications manager with the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau and he’s in Australia to promote the 40th-anniversary celebration and says a record number of Aussies are expected to travel to the birthplace of rock and roll, Graceland.

Listen in to the podcast to hear more of the celebratory plans…