Ed Faces his Phobia!

Ed hates spiders, so he thought it was a good idea to face his fear head on in our Phobia Friday segment on Health and Wellbeing…

Will he go ahead with it? Catch up on the show’s podcast above and check out the video on our Facebook page.

Thank you Corrie Ackland from Sydney Phobia Clinic for bringing in your 8-legged friend! Sydneyphobiaclinic.com.au