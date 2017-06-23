Hanson celebrating twenty years since MMMBop

1997 was the year when three brothers from Tulsa, Oklahoma, exploded the world’s pop charts with one of the great ear worms of the 1990s.

MMMBop.

The band is Hanson, and brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac, then 15, 13, and 11 years old respectively, wrote and recorded the hit song which spent 5 weeks at the top of the Aussie singles chart.

It wasn’t just Australia where the song struck a chord with fans. A quick glance shows MMMbop was a number 1 hit in at least 25 countries.

Their debut album Middle of Nowhere sold more than 10 million copies worldwide, it topped the Aussie charts, it yielded 5 hit singles, and it cemented Hanson’s position as one of the biggest pop acts of the 90s.

Twenty years later and the band has a new single titled I Was Born. They’re in Australia once again and will be playing the hits at The Star Gold Coast on Saturday the 24th of June.

Zac Hanson is the youngest brother and the drummer in the band, he chats with Nick Bennett on Friday Night Live and shares insights on what it was like to be one of the biggest pop stars in the world before he’d finished primary school.