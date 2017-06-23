Is that a pet ferret?

Today is international “take your dog to work day”…designed to promote the benefits of having a pet, but especially a dog as a pet…a friend, a companion.

There is plenty of evidence about the benefits dogs can provide.

But how about Ferrets? The Breakfast show with John and Garry heard yesterday about a listener with a pet ferret…

So they had to ask, is this a thing?

Rob Zammit is a veteran vet, from Vineyard Vet who says, they are not technically domestic animals, but Ferrets can be very tame and they are really intelligent – you can train them to retrieve balls.

Listen in to hear more about Ferrets as domestic pets.