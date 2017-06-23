Would you like to be a gladiator?

One of the famous lines from Russell Crowe in Gladiator comes early in the movie…his forces are preparing to do battle with a Germanic tribe, and Russell tells his generals: “At my signal, unleash hell”.

Kirk Metcalfe is the secretary of the Danelaw Fighting Society, a group devoted to re-enacting medieval battles.

He’s been doing medieval fighting re-enactments for about 30 years…since he was 12. What’s the appeal?

The sport is growing in popularity…thanks to movies like Lord of the Rings and shows like Game of Thrones…

