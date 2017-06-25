TAX TIME

What will the ATO crackdown on this year at tax time and are there any important changes you need to be aware of before lodging your tax return?

Yes, it’s that time of the year again.

Tax time is almost here and it’s pretty much your last weekend to make those work related tax deductible purchases, donate to charities and most importantly locate your receipts in order to lodge your claim.

Every year the Australian Tax Office turns their attention to particular occupations and this year it appears the ATO will be cracking down on people earning extra income through share economy platforms like Uber and Airbnb.

So what do you need to know before you lodge your tax return?

Here to tell us more is the H&R Block Director of Tax Communications, Mark Chapman.