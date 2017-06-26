Champagne and steak?

When it comes to steak, it’s all very well for the red wine drinkers…

A big, bold red is a timeless partner to a good quality steak. But what about for those of us who love our red meat but prefer a white wine? Surely there is a solution other than slinking back to the stable of seafood.

Well, according to our resident wine expert Peter Nixon, there is- and that unlikely hero’s name is champagne! (or, you know, sparkling white, let’s not upset the French here.)

What is it about champagne that goes so well with steak? According to Peter, the naturally high level of acidity is just the ticket to cut through the rich fat that you find in any decently marbled cut, and notes such as wild strawberry and mushrooms, common in many Tasmanian bubblies, perfect compliment and match gamey, bold flavours.

Peter recommends ‘House of Arras’ as a personal favourite Aussie sparkling, but Nick also has a unique Aussie suggestions that gets the nod too. Have a listen to the podcast to find out what he mentions and hear plenty more.