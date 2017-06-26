Does your dog love you back?

Do our dogs really love us? And are we their owners or are they ours?

Australian film-maker Gillian Heahy takes on these big questions in a new documentary, Baxter and Me.

And they are questions relevant to a great many Aussies too. There are 2 million pet dogs in Australia, making them the most common pet. You’ll find a pet pooch in 4 out of 10 homes.

The idea for the documentary began when Gill woke up one morning and asked herself: “what am I doing living with this big brown beast?” It’s sure to strike a chord with anyone for whom a furry, four-legged animal is just one more member of the family.

Listen in to hear Gill and Baxter’s chat with Garry and John.