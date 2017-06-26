EOFY Top 5 Small Business Hacks



It’s that time of year! The end of the financial year is just around the corner and we have the hacks you need to know now as a small business operator to make sure you transition into the new financial year prepped and ready to go.



Here are Matthew Tukaki’s top five tips and be sure to check out the above podcast:

Make sure your books are up to date: Now is a wonderful time to just make sure the house is in order and all the receipts and stock are accounted for. Whatever you do don’t leave the paperwork to the last minute because all you will do is carry the stress of your accounting from one financial year to another. Always try to invest in a regular book keeper or an accountant and don’t forget it might also mean a deduction if you do. It’s a wonderful time to make those last-minute purchases: Don’t be afraid to get out there and buy the things you need at the last minute because there are plenty of specials available. Everything from laptops and computers to office furniture and stationary have been marked down by a lot of suppliers, as well as some big-ticket items if you are in the food and beverage sector. Also, if you are in Australia don’t forget about the instant asset write off up to $20,000 per purchase from the Australian Government! Hiring in the new year: with penalty rates on the way down now is a wonderful time to consider bringing on more staff. One of the things I suggest is consider working with a job services provider who are charged with getting the unemployed back into work. The reason being there are wage subsidies available that can help with some of the upfront cost – this is especially true of older workers, youth and the long term unemployed. Budgets: now is also a great time to make sure that your budgets and cash flow forecasts are up to date for the year ahead. It is always better to underestimate than over estimate so you’re not going to get caught with your pants down when it comes to meeting your targets. Whatever you do as a small business owner always make sure that you account for your labour cost. This is the biggest pitfall for business owners whereby the actual state of the books may be sadly inflated by not paying yourself or at least accounting for the cost of your own labour. On the one hand it is both a reflection of the value and financial state of the business while on the other is the simple question – “how did I expect to pay my own bills?” Re-negotiate your supplier agreements: we all have supplier agreements with someone – whether it be the stationary for the office or the internet and phone service. Now is a good time to try and wrangle a better and cheaper deal for your business. There is no harm in ringing and reaching out to a supplier and saying “look, I need a better deal, what can you do for me?”

Follow these five hacks and your small business life will both be a lot easier and potentially more financially rewarding.





