Should you swear in front of your kids?

As much as you try to avoid swearing around your kids, like night follows day, there comes a point when they have managed to learn all of the words they are not supposed to know yet.

Blame their mates, blame their older brother, and while you’re at it, blame yourself.

Because, remember that time you stubbed your toe on the coffee table? Bet you didn’t scream out drat, right?

Swearing is a hard thing to avoid in modern times. Language has relaxed, and our society is more tolerant of the odd swear word. So, do you attempt to fight it off and keep the mouths of your children pure, or do you steer into the skid and embrace the profanity?

David Campbell is the host of Today Extra on Channel 9, and among many other things, he’s a proud potty mouth. David has decided to let his 7 year old son swear, within reason, and he joined Kayley and Sam for a chat.