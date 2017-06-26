Is smacking OK?

It’s a debate that seemingly never ends: should parents smack their children?

If you are of a certain age, chances are you were smacked, and plenty of our callers and e-mailers say, based on their own experiences of being smacked, that they don’t think it causes any lasting damage. Modern parents, however, seem much less likely to use physical punishment.

Tracey Harrison is an early childhood expert, parenting coach and mother of two who doesn’t think smacking or physical punishment is the best form of action. “If a child is acting up”, Tracey says, “smacking them is just showing that you can’t control your emotions either.”

