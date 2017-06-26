The 4 essential ingredients of a successful business

When we picture an example of a successful business, what we really see is the result of a long journey.

Unfortunately for every other aspiring business, what we don’t see is the really useful stuff- the process and actions of that made that business successful. Oh, how much easier it all would be if we could see that too!

This is where the vision and experience of someone like Cindy Bachleor, executive general manager of NAB Business, is invaluable. On a day-to-day basis, Cindy has seen the rise of countless successful businesses with exceptional clarity.

In a chat to David Koch, she shares the essential ingredients that she has personally seen as part of the stories of successful businesses again and again.

We’ve boiled them down into 4 big points for you:

1. Have a growth mindset.

This is number one for a reason. Having a growth mindset (that is, a focus and belief in how your business will grow) will affect every decision you make, gearing it toward reaching that next step. It can even make you aware of possibilities and opportunities that you might not have been aware of previously. What’s more, a growth mindset is an innately positive one, arming you with the confidence to invest and push ahead with your ideas.

2. Manage yourself



As David says in his chat with Cindy “you are your business’s most important asset.” Cindy agrees that successful business operators know this and really try and take care of themselves. If you burn out or generally don’t take care of your own well-being, you can’t hope to manage your business well and make good decisions. If it’s affecting you negatively, it’ll affect business negatively, so make sure you check in with yourself every now and again, ask how you’re really going and give yourself what you need.

3. Understand your brand

First comes the brand, then come the plans. In other words, once you know what your business is in great detail, then you can be clear about how it can become more successful. Some questions Cind recommends asking include: what market are you operating in? What’s your competition? How can you thrive given those answers?

4. Get advice from the right places.

Friends and family are a great place to gain strength, encouragement and confidence, but aren’t always willing to engage with your ideas critically, so it’s important to seek good advice outside your immediate circles. Start by having a listen to the podcast above for the full chat with Cindy and plenty more advice. After that, consider having a chat with your bank. Bankers, like Cindy, have experience, know the traps, and are themselves investing in giving you honest and helpful feedback. Be open and forthcoming and they’ll help you thrive.