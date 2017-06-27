Do you have a pain management plan?

Pain is a fact of life for millions of Australians. In fact, new figures show one in three of us live with chronic pain, and more than 25 percent of them have NO pain management plan.

In other words, many Australians are trying to do it themselves, they are self-medicating on painkillers, anti-inflammatories, and alcohol, but there’s plenty of downsides there.

James Neville is the senior pharmacist with AMCAL who says chronic pain can have a severe impact on our quality of life.

Listen to the podcast to hear why it is critical that people who are in pain get the right solution.