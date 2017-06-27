Is house mould making you sick?

Anecdotally, the weather of the last couple of months has caused an explosion in mould that people are encountering in their homes and businesses…

What causes it? And how can we get rid of it?

Jeanette Williams is a building biologist and a consultant for ECO-LIBRIA, a company which specialises in mould assessment in buildings.

Jeanette says if the area of mould is any larger than 1m, it is important to get a professional in and don’t just get the mould removed – it is crucial to find out why it appeared in the first place

