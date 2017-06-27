Office Injuries are more common than you may think

While many office workers typically feel they are safe from injury on the job, it may be time to think twice…

Poor posture, overuse injuries and eye strain are all common injuries that can occur from hours spent sitting and typing away.

With the rising trend in corporate health, wellness and injury reduction we spoke with Pure Physio Physiotherapist Liz Edlin to gain some top tips to ensure our office space remains healthy and injury free…

