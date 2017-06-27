Should you ever make a citizen’s arrest?

A Perth brickie chased an alleged burglar down the street before catching the perpetrator and performing a citizen’s arrest.

He calmly dragged the crook back to the scene of the crime and stood over him, pinning him to the ground while he smoked a cigarette and waited until the police turned up.

We all would like to think that we could be that brave and smooth if the situation arose, but in reality, could you do it? Are you allowed to? And importantly, should you do it?

Sam Macedone is an accredited specialist in criminal law and is the Principal at Macedone Legal, he joined Kayley and Sam and gave the lowdown on citizen’s arrests.