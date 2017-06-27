Why over-50’s should be having more sex.

Are you still having sex? If you are, a new study has found it is very good for you. Good for your body, good for your mind…

British researchers say sex is terrific for keeping our brains sharp and leads to higher cognitive functions in older adults.

Dr Nikki Goldstein is our resident sexologist… she’s also a relationship expert, and best-selling author…who is just back from touring the United States to promote her new book, “SINGLE BUT DATING”.

Listen in to the podcast to hear all the benefits of having sex.