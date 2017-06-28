Will Trade apprenticeships be available next year?

The number of young men and women studying to become tradies has fallen off a cliff.

Just over 300 thousand people were studying at TAFE-style institutions two years ago but just three years earlier, in 2012, almost 450 thousand people had signed up for courses.

As student numbers collapse, so too do the jobs for trade teachers. So what’s happening to vocational training?

Innes Willox is the CEO of the Australian Industry Group who says tradies are absolutely critical to the Australian economy and there is massive inconsistency in funding for qualifications.

