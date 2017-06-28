80 is the new 60! Are you more active in older age?

Growing older doesn’t have to mean feeling older.

A new book has hit the shelves with a simple philosophy: Sixty is the new 40.

Dr. Patricia Edgar and her husband wrote the book after talking to hundreds of older Australians and their conclusion?

Those Australian seniors are feeling and behaving younger than their age, and family has a whole lot to do with it. 73% of AUSSIES aged over 50 believe 60 is the new 40.

Dr. Patricia Edgar spoke with John and Garry and says we’re not old till we are in our late 70s or 80s… old age is about getting frail.

Listen in to the podcast to hear how we are living longer and why we’re feeling younger.