Gerry Harvey – how the boy made good

Inspiring Australians don’t come more amazing than Gerry Harvey.

Born in country New South Wales before moving to Sydney to study at University he, like many other successful entrepreneurs, dropped out and went to work.

He got his start selling vacuum cleaners and fridges door to door in the inner city and in doing so he would meet his future business partner where they would go on to open their first store in 1961.

By 1979 there were 42 stores with sales of $240 million which, by 2016, has grown to 280 company-owned and franchised stores with revenue of $5.3 billion and employing thousands of Australians. Not bad for a kid who dreamt of being a farmer!

Matthew Tukaki from Second Career speaks to Gerry Harvey as part of the inspiring Australian Series.