Winter Travel Wellness

Are you escaping the cold and heading on a Euro trip? Maybe you’re embracing the cooler weather and heading straight to the snow?

Either way, you need to take travel health into consideration… What vaccinations you may need, what you should be popping in your travel kit, and more.

Dr Brad McKay shares his top travel health tips on Health and Wellbeing with Deborah Knight, listen above.

drbradmckay.com.au