The new ways with old crafts

When it comes to vocations, it seems what’s old is new again.

There’s been a boom in people turning away from the digital age and focusing on traditional trades and crafts to earn a living: think brewing, cabinet making, old-fashioned cooking, things along those lines.

Someone who has turned back clock and loves it is Brooke Munro, a basket weaver and artist who got into her trade by accident while she was studying fine arts at Wollongong University.

You can see all her amazing works at www.mrandmrsmunro.com

Listen in to hear about how you can turn your favourite crafts into more than just a hobby.