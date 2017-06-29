What are the affects of loneliness?

Researchers in Melbourne have found a strong link between loneliness and mental health. Suggesting that when we are lonely it can lead to depression and social anxiety.

However treating social anxiety can reduce lonely feelings, and the mental health of suffers can be improved.

Some listeners called to say they enjoy their time alone, some hated it. While most people said it took time to get used to it, the hardest thing was when you were ill or had a happy moment to share.

Doctor Michelle Lim from the Brain and Psychological Sciences Research Centre at Swinburne University who says there is a major difference between loneliness and depression.

Listen in to the podcast to hear their findings…