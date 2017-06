Boston’s great bounty

The beauty of Boston surprises many who visit.

Not only is Boston known for its history it’s also a great walking city. Helen Hayes from The Finer Things in Travel tells Bill Woods some of the key things to do including the Freedom Trail tour a visit to The Granary, Boston Public Gardens and Fenway Park just to mention a few.

