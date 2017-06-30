Leisure Sickness

Did your end-of-financial-year roll call (which also coincided with school holidays this year) sound a little like this?

Aldridge: Present. Marr: Absent. Ounsworth: (cough, cough, splutter, splutter) Present. Davidge: Absent. Jay: Present

What’s going on here? It’s blatantly obvious just how many people (colleagues, clients, friends) literally splutter across the line to finish the financial year, their shutting-down bodies forcing them to be sick for the ensuing week.

Before the fiduciary calendar ticks over to a fresh beginning, we work like squirrels, beavering away to stockpile as many acorns in our financial treasure chests as we can. Working long days, constantly in sympathetic nervous system, pushing ourselves to just … get … more … acorns …

This same phenomenon (crashing after a major project) happens to many people who work like crazy before taking a vacation, and then spend the first four or five days of their tropical getaway with a runny nose, headache, and general discomfort. Same thing happens to students at end-of-year exam. And after you sell your family home.



Why does this happen? Well, it could be leisure sickness…. Discover just what this is and how to avoid it in the above podcast.