Ross Wilson is the Daddy of Cool

Ross Wilson is a true legend of the Aussie music scene. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he’s founded and fronted some of our most iconic rock bands.

Daddy Cool, for starters. Formed in the early 70s, their debut single Eagle Rock spent 10 weeks at the top of the Aussie charts and opened doors for the band to play major festivals in the USA, becoming one of the first Australian bands to do so.

Later that decade, in search of a change, Ross formed Mondo Rock which would become one of the most popular Aussie bands of the 1980s. Their second album Chemistry was the highest selling record of 1980.

The solo career that followed ensured that Ross Wilson was on the fast track to the ARIA Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 1989.

If you happen to be in Brisbane this weekend, you’re in luck. Ross is playing a free gig at Treasury Brisbane on Sunday afternoon following the highly anticipated boxing bout between local boy Jeff Horn and welterweight legend Manny Pacquiao.

Ross Wilson joined Kayley and Sam on Friday Night Live with The Star and shared his memories of being in one of Australia’s biggest bands during one of the most exciting times in music.