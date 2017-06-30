Will price surging hit our supermarkets?

British supermarkets are set to introduce price surging in stores across the country…

This will include increases like charging more for fresh bread in the morning… the same loaf of bread will sell for less later in the day. Umbrellas will cost more when it’s raining… that type of price surging.

Could it happen here?

Russell Zimmerman is the executive director of the Australian Retailers Association who says surge pricing depends on demand.

Listen in to hear whether it is likely if Australian supermarkets will follow suit?