Hoarding!!!

Do you find it difficult to part with possessions that have some sort of sentimental attachment to, even though you have no actual use for the item?

A new study from the United States has found a way to preserve your precious memories but allows you to actually get rid of the object. The secret turns out to be simple: Take a picture of it.

Rebecca Reczek who is one of the co-authors of the study said “what people really don’t want to give up is the memories associated with the item and we’ve found that people are more willing to give up these possessions if we offer them a way to keep the memory.”

Associate Professor Jessica Grisham is from the School of Psychology at UNSW (University of NSW) and joins us.