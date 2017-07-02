retirement living contracts

The topic of retirement living made headlines this past week after a Four Corners report on ABC last Monday.

Calls have been made by Labor, The Greens and former Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Allan Fels for the government to urgently review the retirement village sector following allegations in the program that elderly Australians are being ripped off.

We thought it would be a good opportunity to have a discussion regarding the issues involved with retirement living contracts. What do people need to be aware of before signing up, especially when it comes to exit fees and other terms and conditions?

Here to tell us more is Rachel Lane who is the Principal of Aged Care Gurus

