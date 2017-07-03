Can repair cafes change our throwaway culture?

The average Australian household generates over one and a half tonnes of waste every year.

That figure has more than doubled in the past 20 years.

So can we reverse our throwaway culture?

One man who’s been doing his bit for the past few years is Guido Verbist. He’s the General Manager of the Bower Reuse & Repair Centre in Sydney.

It’s a community service that helps people repair everything from electronics to bikes and rickety furniture.

Customers are urged to stick around while their product is being fixed as the volunteer repairman will provide handy tips and instructions, which could inspire people to attempt their own fix up job.

