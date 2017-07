Discover the year-round adventureland of Mammoth

Summer or winter- doesn’t matter in Mammoth Lakes, California.

There’s plenty of adventure to be had all year round, meaning no matter when you travel, if you’re visiting the USA, make sure you add Mammoth Lakes to your itinerary!

In partnership with our sponsors Flight Centre, Michael Vanderhurst, Director of International Mammoth Lakes Tourism, joined Bill Woods to share some of his US secrets and discuss the 4th of July.