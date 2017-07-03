Feeling like a fraud: what is impostor syndrome?

Are you possessed by the creeping fear you may be exposed as a fraud- even against all logic?

Then you might be experiencing something known as impostor syndrome, and it could be seriously affecting your performance. Impostor syndrome typically manifests as a type of low self-esteem, such that people regularly sabotage themselves and think others over-estimate their abilities, despite how hard they might work and what they achieve.

Muffy Churches is an executive coach, a leadership specialist and the author of “Coach Yourself: A seven step guide to personal fulfillment”.

Listen to the podcast to hear Muffy explain more about impostor syndrome and what to do about it.