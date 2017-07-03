How do you remember every password?

The number of things in our lives that require passwords can be quite sizable indeed.

Your work computer, your personal computer, email accounts, phones, message bank, EFTPOS, newspaper and magazine subscriptions, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, countless other websites- the list can go on and on.

How on earth can we keep track of them all? Should we simply have one password we use for everything? Or is there a better way?

And have you ever wondered what happens to those passwords and accounts when we’re no longer around to use them?

Trevor Long is our resident tech guru and hosts of Talking Technology from 8pm to 9pm every night. He gives us plenty of good words on how to manage our passwords. Listen to the podcast above.